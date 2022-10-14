ONTARIO — Those working behind the scenes to make a free concert by American rapper Wiz Khalifa come to fruition for the community on Saturday have been working at “a little bit of a mad dash to get everything prepared and finalized with the city.”
This was the latest update from Steven Meland, co-owner of Hotbox Farms, during an interview on Thursday afternoon. The recreational marijuana dispensary is celebrating its third anniversary in Ontario, bringing back another legendary musician. Owners held a free Snoop Dogg concert for the grand opening in 2019.
And it’s experience from the first concert that had thousands of people pouring into the city with just a couple days notice that organizers are drawing on.
One aim is to help ease traffic congestion that was seen in the area last time around. Meland explained that in order to keep things flowing, there will be a one-way continuous traffic pattern.
“That was one of our big takeaways from Snoop,” he said.
Organizers worked with the city on getting the OK for changing the traffic pattern, with Meland saying “logic definitely prevailed,” and that the city was on board.
Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings said crews from Jacobs, the city’s Public Works contractor, have been working with the dispensary on the plan, which will help alleviate traffic by the new apartments west of the Bottle Drop.
The plan will have motorists who are traveling north on Goodfellow, turning left at Northeast Third Avenue, left again on Northeast 12th Street and continuing down Tapadera Avenue.
Cummings said he also received confirmation from City Engineer Paul Wood this morning that Oregon Department of Transportation also plans to temporarily open the Snake River Bridge fully on Saturday to further help ease congestion. The bridge has currently been reduced to one lane in each direction for a construction project.
Meland says they aim to help foot traffic flow smoothly, too. As such, there will be a walking path along Northeast Third Avenue, between the dispensary and the event site, with bike-rack fencing used to protect an expanded walkway.
Another big concern for the city was where everyone would park. Meland said organizers really want to stress legal parking. He said the city would be partnering with a few tow companies to have vehicles towed away that are not legally parked.
“There was some issue with Snoop where people were parking in crazy places,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone finds designated and legal spaces.”
Organizers have worked with businesses in the area to see if they would offer parking for concert-goers and Meland said this includes a few off-site parking options. There is a lot by Commercial Tire and one by the Reel Theater, and while those are a bit of a distance away, organizers are “partnering with as many landowners on that side of town to help free up parking near the concert.”
Some businesses may be charging for parking, and Cummings said that was entirely OK.
Motel 6, which is right across from the concert site, will have reserved spots for its customers and sell the rest, according to Front Desk Manager Renee Miller.
Tall chain-link fencing was set up on Thursday around the perimeter of the land where the concert will be held, which is near Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast 12th Street. There will be only one entry-point to get in and Meland noted it will be a security check-point where they will check for weapons.
In addition to the dispensary hiring 30 security guards, the artist will be bringing 17 trained security guards of his own, Meland said. Furthermore, he said state and local law enforcement agencies will be teaming up for the event.
“Security will be robust, we hope to have a bigger presence and be able to have a really safe event,” he said.
The stage is expected to arrive today and there may be some sporadic noise from the event grounds starting at about 11 a.m. Saturday when sporadic sound checks will begin.
The biggest change has been when gates will open, which will not be until 2 p.m. Saturday. Nobody will be allowed inside before that, due to the extensive process and setting up of video recording equipment on the grounds, Meland explained. The dispensary, however, will be open all day, he said.
As to when Wiz Khalifa will perform, it will “depend on his schedule and when he arrives,” Meland said, however cautioned:
“Be here absolutely by 4:20 p.m. or you’ll definitely be late.”
Two Vegas DJs will be playing before and after Wiz Khalifa’s performance, and the festivities are expected to wrap up at 8 p.m.
As it is not on dispensary grounds, the concert is for all-ages.
Meland reminds attendees that the concert is also a non-smoking event. While products purchased at the dispensary will be welcome on the site, there is not to be on-site consumption of marijuana projects.
Preparation of the event grounds has been actively underway for the past week or so with heavy machinery working on wetting the ground to pack it down. The aim is to get it to “an acceptable standard where it wouldn’t be a dust bowl,” Meland said. If construction crews are unable to get the grounds to “hard pack,” gravel will be brought in for areas including the food and beer tent and VIP section.
Meland said they got lucky in finding “a lot of really good partners,” saying how instrumental companies in town have been.
“Durham Construction and Steve’s Backhoe have jumped in on a moment’s notice and help make it a reality. Kudos to them for helping make a community event happen.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.