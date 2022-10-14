ONTARIO — Those working behind the scenes to make a free concert by American rapper Wiz Khalifa come to fruition for the community on Saturday have been working at “a little bit of a mad dash to get everything prepared and finalized with the city.”

This was the latest update from Steven Meland, co-owner of Hotbox Farms, during an interview on Thursday afternoon. The recreational marijuana dispensary is celebrating its third anniversary in Ontario, bringing back another legendary musician. Owners held a free Snoop Dogg concert for the grand opening in 2019.



