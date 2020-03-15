ONTARIO — Final exams for the winter term of Treasure Valley Community College will be done at the instructor’s discretion, and for the present, spring classes will begin on time, but faculty and students are advised to check e-mails or other college communications for updates or their finals.
That was the latest update from TVCC Human Resources director Anne-Marie Kelso on Friday afternoon. Instructors are being advised to deliver their courses on line the first two weeks of the spring term, but that may become mandatory, Kelso said.
“The main campus and center will remain open,” her announcement said, and employees will be asked to work unless they are ill. Instructors will get assistance in preparing their classes to go online for the spring term, with dual credit students finishing their term April 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.