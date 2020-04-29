FRUITLAND — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc on the lives of millions, forcing closures of businesses and organizations locally and worldwide.
Fruitland clinical dermatologist and accomplished medical researcher Dr. Carl Thornfeldt has responded to the current pandemic with practical tips for staying safe and healthy which he has compiled into a 16-item list.
On the main page of his practice’s website, ctdermpc.com, Thornfeldt shares a link to this list under the heading, “Dr. Thornfeldt’s Coronavirus Recommendations.”
Some of the recommendations that Thornfeldt includes in this list are to not touch one’s face with a gloved hand and to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or longer. Doing this has the potential to “break the coronavirus protective envelope,” and allow the virus to be more susceptible to heat, disinfectants and ultraviolet light.
Another important practice he includes in this list is, “Sleep at least 8 hours a night.”
“I have a complete one page write up plus 8 min. video for the anyone in the community to watch and share on ctdermpc.com,” said Thornfeldt in an email message on Monday afternoon.
Thornfeldt has been the recipient of many awards throughout his long career in medicine, including the Aesthetic Award which was presented to him in Las Vegas earlier this year by Dr. Andrew Ordon of TV’s “The Doctors.”
“My background in viral research began in mid 1980’s then [I] filed a US patent for treatment of HIV which was the fastest US patent granted in the 20th century at 5 1/2 months!” explained Thornfeldt.
In researching COVID-19, Thornfeldt found out that the novel coronavirus has structural and physiological features that are unique in relation to other types of viruses.
“This virus is particularly bad since it has 100 [times] more receptor sites on the surface than any of the other 257 known disease causing viruses plus it replicates 10-1,000 [times] greater,” stated Thornfeldt.
