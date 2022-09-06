'Fentanyl is really prevalent in our area'

Brianna Thomas, of Ontario, tries her hand at ringing the bell as others watch, at one of the booths at the 2016 Hands Around the Park, a celebration of recovery at Lions Park in Ontario. This year's celebration will take place in Laxon Park and will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.
VALE — During its meeting on Aug. 31, members of the Malheur County Court proclaimed September as Recovery Month, per a request from Malheur County Prevention Coalition members.
As was done during meetings with Ontario, Nyssa and Vale city councils, Jennifer Schaffer of the Malheur County Juvenile Department, provided information ahead of reading the requested proclamation. The information she and others from the Prevention Coalition provided during the meeting spurred an in-depth conversation about local substance use disorders with court officials. The coalition was also joined by Mark Keele, of Altruistic Recovery.
Commissioner Ron Jacobs noted that the proclamation mentioned Oregon ranking high in suicide and substance use disorders and asked whether there was a notable uptick in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has definitely had a strong impact on people in general, but particularly our young people,” she said. “The isolation has been very difficult not being part of school sports and extracurricular.”
This may be part of the reason there’s an uptick in synthetic opioid use.
“Fentanyl is a huge piece. It’s really prevalent in our area.”
She went on to explain that coalition members “are passionate the we can make a difference,” noting that education is integral to helping people “do the right thing.”
Furthermore it was noted that one of the biggest issues is that there is a struggle to get enough Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication.
“There is such a need and it is hard to get, because nationwide more and more needs to be used for a single person,” officials noted. “It used to be one dose, and now up to four doses [of Narcan] are needed at one time [to reverse an opioid overdose].”
Furthermore, if someone uses Narcan on someone, the Good Samaritan Law protects them from being charged for helping.
Judy Trask, prevention coordinator for the Prevention Coalition, who also works for Lifeways, explained that they are working from all kinds funding streams to be able to financially combat the problem.
Furthermore, she noted that hospitals are seeing overdose patients every day and that there is believed to be more that are unknown.
“We are seeing in hospitals an average of two to three fentanyl overdoses per day,” Trask said. “Those are the ones that are going into hospitals and does not include ones that are not reported or not going into hospitals. I cannot stress enough how serious the problem is in Malheur County.
Commissioner Don Hodge asked whether the problem was more prevalent among those experiencing homelessness or school children.
“It is all of the above, there is no discrimination,” Trask said.
Keele noted that fentanyl comes in powder or pill form and is often added to other narcotics or drugs, in which case people are taking it unknowingly. He talked about what they had seen among patients at Altruistic. This included that fentanyl was being put into “a lot of methamphetamines and cocaine,” as well as being made into fake pharmaceuticals.
“A lot of people thought they were taking Percocets,” Keele said. “That’s how a lot of kids are overdosing, because they think they are taking Percocets.”
Percocets are an opioid pain reliever which carries a high risk for addiction and dependence, according to information on Drug Free’s website, drugfree.org.
Keele noted that there also are people who knowingly take fentanyl in the form of “little blue pills.”
Another issue that was brought up by members of the Prevention Coalition was marijuana, noting that it is sometimes being laced with fentanyl. Furthermore, some noted that there are extremely high levels of THC, the psychoactive compound in the plant. Furthermore, even with recreational marijuana dispensaries operating, some still choose to grow it legally at home. Even still, there are issues with black market sales.
“So you can’t be 100% sure of that potency or product,” when buying it off the street.
Some officials also said the dispensaries are marketing to children with certain products, such as THC-infused cotton candy.
As schools are seeking prevention and awareness classes for students, the team has been primarily focusing efforts on education in schools.
“We focus a lot of our work on schools, because that’s where our future lies,” Trask said.
One key thing she noted was not telling kids that they can’t do it, as it sometimes has the opposite effect.
“We never say, ‘Don’t use these drugs.’ Instead, we educate about what it is, rather than preach,” Trask said.
This includes giving them information about what the drug is and what can happen when it is taken.
The community is urged to join the Malheur County Prevention Coalition on Sept. 15 at Laxon Park for its annual Hands Around the Park for Recovery event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. In addition to celebrating people going through recovery, there will be local entities offering a host of information.
“So we have challenges, and the more people we can make aware of it, the better,” Trask said. “All our coalition members are so dedicated to — if nothing else — keeping it out of the hands of our youth, because that’s our future, and we are really, really hurting.”
