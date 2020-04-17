Feeling creative? Cultural Center urges artful endeavors from community

ONTARIO — In this time of social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Four Rivers Cultural Center is launching a community-wide initiative to get the creative juices flowing and make some art.
Tanya Navarrete, marketing and development director for Four Rivers Cultural Center, announced the event called “Art for All: Let’s Create and Connect” as a way for people to share their artwork on a digital platform.
“We want to create a digital archive during this time,” said Naverette.
This local movement is one that encourages people to connect with one another through “the transforming power of art.” In a news release from Four Rivers Cultural Center on Wednesday, it is stated that this movement is one that reflects upon the core values of the Cultural Center: community, connection, art and history.
Naverette said that this is an opportunity to submit any form of art. She also said that artists are asked to include a little story about their piece as part of the submission, “the beautiful story behind it.”
“We love beautiful stories,” explained Naverette.
Navarette said that while this project is not a formal competition, there will be 50 people chosen at random and those artists will receive a $50 gift card from local area businesses.
All of the artwork that is submitted will be digitally displayed on the Cultural Center’s Facebook page and added to the “Community COVID-19 Creations” Facebook photo album. According to the news release from the Center, this photo album will be a “digital time capsule of this moment in history.”
Any type of art for all ages is welcome for submission in this movement, this can include visual arts, artistic writing or performing arts. Navarette indicated that art can encompass a wide variety of mediums and she encouraged members of the community to explore their creative side with their submissions.
The deadline to submit artwork is May 7.
