Michael ‘Monkey’ Joseph Vaughan, 5, of Fruitland, has been missing since July 27, having last been seen near his neighborhood.
For tips, contact the Payette County Sheriff’s at (208) 642-6006, extension 0, or email tips to findmichael@fruitland.org. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-2677, 343cops.com.
FRUITLAND — With 11 months having passed since the disappearance of 5-year-old Michael “Monkey” Vaughan from his Fruitland home, the community continues to come together to show support for parents Brandi Neal and Tyler Vaughan. A birthday gathering is set for this Friday at Kiwanis Park in Payette, with a cake donated for the event by the staff of the Payette Albertsons.
In the meantime, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff tells the newspaper that efforts to recover Michael continues and that they are not alone at this point in the search.
“The FBI and the Idaho State Police continue working closely with the Fruitland Police Department to find Michael,” wrote Huff in an email Monday.
Huff further stated his team’s support for Michael’s family ahead of celebrating his 6th birthday.
“As we approach Michael’s 6th birthday, I want Brandi, Tyler, Bob and the Vaughan family to know that we haven’t stopped and we’ll not stop trying to find Michael. We remain hopeful and the leads continue to come in. As I’ve said before, every lead will be investigated.”
In a June 17 email ahead of the Friday gathering, Michael’s father, Tyler Vaughan, made it known how painful Michael’s disappearance remains.
“We are thankful to the community and law enforcement for their ongoing efforts to locate Michael,” wrote Tyler Vaughan. “As the day of his birthday draws closer, our hearts continue to break more than we imagined possible. It is our hope every day that Monkey is returned to us. It is our hope that the person who has him returns him safely to us before his birthday. Thank you.”
Michael has been missing since July 27, 2021. The reward for Michael’s safe recovery is now in excess of $52,000. In November of 2021, law enforcement stated for the first time that it was highly likely Michael had been abducted.
Individuals with information on Michael’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Fruitland Police Department at (208) 452-3001 or findmichael@fruitland.org, or the Payette County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 642-6006.
