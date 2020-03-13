Faith-based organization taking precautions when it comes to Eucharist

ONTARIO — Faith-based organizations are among the entities that are currently getting guidance suggestions from the Oregon Health Authority. The move comes following the implementation of social distancing measures enacted by Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday to help minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
In addition to limiting public gatherings to no more than 250 people, the OHA is recommending that persons in high-risk population further limit their risk. People who are elderly, have underlying health conditions, or are without stable housing — are urged to keep gatherings to 10 people are fewer.
In light of the recommendations, the Argus Observer has attempted to reach out to as many faith-based organizations as possible in an effort to see if anything is being done differently for services.
Following is what we found out.
At least one local church is changing the way in which it conducts services.
According to Rev. Jim Mosier, of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, they haven’t limited gathering for worship at this time, however caution is at the forefront.
“We are taking precautionary measures at St. Matthews with how we greet one another and how we do the Eucharist; we are also using hand sanitizer.
The Eucharist, in Christian ceremony’s, commemorates the Last Supper, and symbolically, bread or wafers and wine are served to parishioners, with the latter typically being served out of a communal cup.
“For the Eucharist, we’re not using the cup,” Mosier said. “We’re still using the Celebration cup, which is present on the altar and presented at the time of Great Thanksgiving and all of [those rituals], but we’re not distributing the wine as we did before.”
Instead the sign of the cross is made over the cup, and only wafers are being offered to parishioners at this time.
And for the exchange of peace, which is typically done through a handshake, parishioners instead “are kind of going elbow to elbow,” according to Mosier.
The First Church of the Nazarene in Ontario declined to comment about the possibility of any changes, saying they were going to be handling the matter in-house with social media updates and emails, as well as a letter the pastor is coming up with.
