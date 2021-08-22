MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho – On July 9, the U.S. Air Forceannounced the availability of a Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Airspace Optimization for Readiness at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.
Now, the Air Force has extended the initial 45-day public comment period for an additional 30 days. The goal is to allow the public and stakeholders more time to evaluate and comment on the potential environmental impacts associated with the proposed action.
The Air Force urges federal and state agencies, state and local governments, Native American tribes, industry, other organizations and members of the public to review and submit comments on the Draft EIS through Sept. 22. All substantive comments received or postmarked by that date will be addressed in the Final EIS. Comments received or postmarked after the comment period will be considered to the extent practicable. Written comments should be sent via U.S. Postal Service, UPS, or FedEx to: Mountain Home AFB Airspace Optimization EIS c/o Leidos, 2109 Air Park Road SE, Suite 200 Albuquerque, NM 87106.
Personally identifying information, such as your email or street address, will not be included in the Final EIS.
Electronic copies of the Draft EIS can be obtained through the project website: https://www.mountainhomeafbairspaceeis.com. Hard copies of the Draft EIS are also available for review at 51 public libraries across the airspace. A full list of these libraries can be accessed from the project website.
Libraries near Mountain Home AFB with hard copies of the Draft EIS include the following:
• Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation Tribal Headquarters, 1036 Idaho State Highway 51, Owyhee, Nevada 89832;
• Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribes Tribal Headquarters, P.O. Box 457, McDermitt, Nevada 89421;
• Boise Main Library, 715 S. Capital Boise, Idaho 83702;
• Mountain Home Public Library, 790 N. 10th East St., Mountain Home, Idaho 83647;
• Eastern Owyhee County Library, 520 Boise Ave., Grandview, Idaho 83624; and
• McDermitt Branch Library, 175 South U.S. Hwy 95, McDermitt, Nevada 89421.
For more information, contact Robin Divine, Mountain Home Airspace Optimization EIS Project Manager, Air Force NEPA Division at (210) 925-2730.
