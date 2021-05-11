Exercise study for couples coping with cancer expands to rural Oregon

MALHEUR COUNTY
“Exercising Together” is the first study to test exercise as a way to improve the health of both the cancer survivor and their partner. And now an expansion of the study that does not require travel to participate is enrolling couples living in five rural counties: Lake, Wheeler, Malheur, Jefferson, and Benton.
Funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health, the study is designed to learn how exercise can benefit survivors of breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer and their partners. Couples in the study have the chance to be in a group that exercises on their own at home or in a group that exercises online with other participants. The group exercise classes are being conducted by videoconference with an instructor who gives encouragement and assistance to participants when they need it. Participants also are able to see and hear each other during sessions for group support.
“We try to make it feel as close to a real in-person class as possible,” says study principal investigator Kerri Winters-Stone, Ph.D. She is co-leader of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute’s Cancer Prevention and Control Program and holds the Elnora E. Thompson Distinguished Professorship in the OHSU School of Nursing. “Now that classes are online, we can offer exercise programs to couples in parts of Oregon that we couldn’t reach before.”
The study is testing whether exercising together helps to reduce couples’ anxiety, depression, and fear of recurrence and improve their physical health and the quality of their relationship. Winters-Stone and her team are conducting study assessments by videoconference and online questionnaires so they can track participants’ progress without travel for in-person visits.
The study is open to people 35 to 80 years old who have completed primary treatment for breast, prostate, or colorectal cancer and who are living with a spouse or intimate partner who is willing to participate. Couples must reside in Lake, Wheeler, Malheur, Jefferson, or Benton county.
