EOU Foundation offers wide range of scholarships

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Foundation has supported EOU students and programs since 1964, and its scholarship offerings for 2022-23 are open through Feb. 1.
Students submit a single online application to be considered for over 110 scholarships, including 11 new funds for the current academic year.
The EOU Foundation awarded more than $780,000 in scholarships, benefitting 325 students last year.
Some highlighted listings include the Frank and Chloe Pearson Scholarship, the Gerald Young Memorial Scholarship, Kathleen Galloway Scholarship, and the Lund Last Lap Scholarship.
The Frank and Chloe Pearson Scholarship offers $5,000 to a full-time undergraduate student attending the La Grande campus in-person or to a Master of Business Administration student with at least 45 credit hours and 3.0 GPA.
The scholarship was first established in 2016 by Frank and Chloe Pearson with the goal of assisting business undergraduates.
The Gerald Young Memorial Scholarship aims to assist full-time, on-campus or onsite students from Union or Wallowa counties who are studying math or science.
The renewable endowment was established in 2009 by the family of late long-time faculty member, Gerald E. Young with the goal of impacting the lives of EOU students.
The Kathleen Galloway Memorial Scholarship presents $1,400 to sophomore or junior art majors selected by the Nightingale Gallery spring art show judges. The scholarship was established in 2009 in honor of the late professor of printmaking and drawing, Kathelene Galloway.
The Lund Last Lap Scholarship offers a renewable $1,500 yearly award to online undergraduate students living in eastern Oregon, who have applied for graduation. The scholarship was first endowed in December 2020 by the Lund Family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.