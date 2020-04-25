MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County Economic Development will be hosting a two part webinar (also appearing on Facebook Live) on the second round of stimulus funds for businesses that will be made available due to the ongoing novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

It will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The first part will guide businesses who have not yet applied through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program process and share the differences in the programs.

The second portion will run from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. answering frequently asked questions, including what documentation is required for the Paycheck Protection loan to be forgivable.

