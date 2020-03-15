ONTARIO — Questions regarding when, where and how to get tested for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been ramping up as concerns over the spread of the disease have prompted closures of major events locally and statewide — TOOL’s Eugene concert to name one.
In a statement released by the Public Health Division of the Oregon Health Authority, it was stated that “National and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) guidance recently expanded the criteria for COVID-19 testing, deferring the testing decision in large part to clinicians. Given growing availability of commercial testing options, providers may decide to proceed with testing on the basis of clinical judgement. Public Health approval is not needed for this testing.”
The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory (OSPHL) is testing specimens that have been prioritized based on the established clinical criteria.
“OSPHL has capacity to test approximately 80 specimens per day,” reads the official statement.
Outpatient clinics’ clinicians can order COVID-19 testing to be done through commercial labs, such as LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics. Clinicians are not required to report to the local public health authority (LPHA) or OHA upon evaluation of a patient that has presented with a respiratory illness.
According to the statement, it is recommended that patients who are presenting with respiratory symptoms wear a mask. Health care providers doing an evaluation of a patient with respiratory illness should follow the established protocol for a physical exam, this includes: “standard, contact, and droplet precautions with eye protection for the evaluation or treatment of a patient with respiratory symptoms.”
The statement also says that if a patient does not have a “clinical need” that requires medical intervention, do not go to “the emergency department or a hospital.”
The criteria for “expedited testing approval” includes the following:
1. Clinical need for admission to an inpatient facility
2. Evidence of viral lower respiratory infection
3. Tested negative for influenza
A patient must meet all of these criteria in order to qualify for COVID-19 testing at the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory.
The statement went on to note that a patient who does not meet criteria item 2 may still be considered for COVID-19 testing if they meet any of the following criteria:
1. Fever or symptoms of lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath) and known contact with an individual who has tested positive via a laboratory test for COVID-19.
2. Fever and symptoms of respirator illness and a history of travel to known affected geographical areas.
3. Fever with severe acute lower respiratory illness requiring hospitalization and does not have an alternate diagnosis.
