WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY - Social distancing in the wake of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has meant cancellation of a lot of events where such just can’t happen. As school events have proven to be just as susceptible to cancellations as anything, it has meant that school districts are needing to get creative about how to present diplomas to their graduating high school seniors.
The newspaper reached out to local school districts to find out how each plans to respond to the need to celebrate these graduates, while working to keep the public safe.
- Fruitland School District’s new plans would bring commencement much closer to home, according to superintendent Teresa Fabricius.
“We are planning to postpone our graduation and it will not be held at [Northwest Nazarene University],” said Fabricius.
According to the District website, graduation is now planned to be held at the Fruitland High School football stadium on June 15 at 5:30 p.m. More information will be sent out by the district at a later time.
For New Plymouth High School, superintendent David Sotutu said the original plans for Sunday, May 17 at 3:00 p.m. in the school gymnasium are still in place, but he’s carrying a back-up.
“If conditions do not allow us to go with option one, we will do option two on that same day.”
Option two would be a drive thru graduation parade and diploma distribution, where seniors would ride in a vehicle and receive their diploma in front of the school. The parade and valedictorian presentations would be broadcast live for family and friends to watch.
“Geof (“Jeff”) Hill, a professional videographer, will be helping NPHS prepare for this virtual event,” Sotutu added.
Superintendent Robin Gilbert reports that Payette High School is still ironing out plans for their graduation ceremony, which will be announced at a later date.
“Our plans are just beginning to gel with details and we need to finalize some permissions then communicate with seniors and parents. I’m about a week away from such a story with proper details.”
In Weiser, superintendent Wade Wilson expressed that their plans are also in limbo right now, with Gov. Brad Little’s announcement of his four-stage reopening plan for the state of Idaho.
“The plan sheds new light on the limitations for our considerations for a ceremony, and we have not had an opportunity to meet yet and evaluate the new criteria and see how our options for a ceremony might fit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.