Employee at Ontario gas station tests positive

ONTARIO — A corporation announced Thursday evening that an employee of one of its local fuel stations has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and that it has closed its store that day and overnight so that it could be disinfected and deep cleaned by a third party.
Jacksons Food Stores in a news release stated the company was informed Thursday that someone who worked at its 1320 S.W. Fourth Ave. location had tested positive, but did not state who informed them.
A spokesman this morning confirmed in an email that "the employee self-reported to the company."
“The health and wellness of our employees and our community is of utmost importance, which is why we want to share the following update,” reads the release.
The employee is reported to be recovering at home.
“Our hearts are with our team member and their family as they take the steps needed to receive care and get well,” the release states.
As contact points and personal connections were traced to staff at two other locations, 7 E. Grove Ave. in Parma and 20038 Highway 20/26 in Notus, the company “will also take precautionary deep-cleaning measures,” in those stores, too.
The stores were slated to reopen this morning.
“We will work with local public health authorities to support any feasible contact tracing or other proactive measures to limit further community spread related to this case,” reads the release.”
Additionally, we continue to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines in each of our locations.
Anybody concerned about possible exposure is urged to contact their health-care provider and refer to the CDC for more information.
The release concluded with the following message.
“Thank you for your understanding and support as we all navigate this unprecedented health crisis, together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.