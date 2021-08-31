Emergency fishing closures begin Sept. 1 due to low steelhead returns

SALEM — In response to extremely low returns to date of Columbia Basin upriver summer steelhead, ODFW is adopting additional emergency rules to increase protections for wild summer steelhead in certain Oregon Columbia River tributaries.
Passage counts of summer steelhead at Bonneville Dam from July 1 through Aug. 26 are the lowest since counts began in 1938. This continues a pattern of several years of low returns for many populations and comes during a period when flows throughout the basin are generally low because of drought. Within this run are ESA-listed wild summer steelhead destined for the Upper Columbia and Snake rivers, as well as several mid-Columbia tributaries.
On Aug. 16 and 23, fisheries scientists from the U.S. v Oregon Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) downgraded the forecast for A-index summer steelhead from an already low preseason estimate of 89,200 to an in-season estimate of 35,000.
“We’re in uncharted territory here,” said Shaun Clements, ODFW Deputy Administrator for Fish Division. “The combination of a historically low run on top of multiple years of low runs, and the very poor environmental conditions that seem likely to continue based on the most recent drought forecast, mean this is a regional problem.”
The rules will close steelhead fishing in the lower Umatilla and in additional areas of the Deschutes and John Day rivers beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.
These changes come on top of measures already taken in mainstem Columbia River fisheries to protect summer steelhead during their migration to the tributaries. Because of the low pre-season forecasts for summer steelhead, fishing seasons in 2021 were crafted with additional measures to protect steelhead. These included extensive closures to retention of steelhead in mainstem angling areas (including some tributary river mouths), and implementation of no-angling sanctuaries in Oregon tributary mouths that serve as cold-water refuges for migrating steelhead.
The actions taken today are part of a multistate response and put protections in place in mid-Columbia Oregon tributaries that are expected to have low to very low returns. While wild steelhead mortalities are generally low under normal fishing regulations, and fisheries are not generally a limiting factor for recovery, the additional restrictions will further reduce effects on wild summer steelhead during this unprecedented low return.
Anglers are reminded to always check the angling zone report at MyODFW recreation report for the latest regulations, online at https://myodfw.com under the ‘recreation report’ and ‘fishing report’ subpages.
Regional fishery managers will continue to monitor passage counts and fisheries and will make further adjustments to fisheries as warranted as the fall progresses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.