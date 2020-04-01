BOISE – Governor Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney announced on March 30 there will be no change in Idaho’s primary election date of May 19.
The election will be conducted by mail pursuant to the existing laws for absentee voting due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The move is necessary after it became clear that sufficient polling places and poll workers could not be obtained for the election.
The Governor and Secretary of State will work with the Attorney General and the clerks of Idaho’s 44 counties to refine the absentee voting process for these unique circumstances, including setting appropriate deadlines for registering to vote, requesting a ballot be sent to your home, and returning the ballot.
Little will issue a proclamation addressing the election in the coming days.
“While the coronavirus situation may change how we practice our right to vote in this primary election, it is important to keep our election dates in place,” Little said. “I urge all voting Idahoans to request their absentee ballots as soon as possible so they can vote from home this year.”
As previously reported by the newspaper, Christine Poe, deputy election clerk for Payette County, said that every effort would be made to preserve election integrity.
“The State of Idaho and all counties do all we can insure that when a voter goes to the polls or absentee votes by mail or in person, that privacy and integrity are priorities,” said Poe via email on March 20. “Mail ballot absentees are processed by an election official in our office and personally delivered to the post office for mailing. A new registrant is required to show ID and proof of residency to order to request an absentee ballot. [For] a voter that is already registered, our office will compare signatures with our records. When ballots are returned, our office will place the ballots in a locked ballot box until the evening of May 19, when our staff will remove the voted ballot envelope from the signed affidavit envelope. Only when all the affidavit envelopes are all opened will we begin to open the voted envelopes, so as not to associate any ballot with any voter. We will then run the ballots thru our tabulating machines to get the final voting results.”
Noting that his office already has set up a website that allows Idaho voters to register and request an absentee ballot, Denney says, “voting absentee is the right thing to do under these circumstances.”
“Voting is one of our most basic rights as American citizens, and it is important that Idahoans continue to exercise this right this year by voting absentee,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said.
“Idaho’s county clerks appreciate the move to absentee to keep voters and poll workers safe. We are prepared to carry out this election and ensure the people of Idaho can exercise their right to vote,” said Kristina Glascock, Twin Falls County Clerk and president of the Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks.
Corey Evan contributed to this article.
