MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County Building Official Adele Schaffeld is warning about scams targeting senior citizens in Malheur County.
In a statement, Schaffled said. “No government agency will send an individual, contractor or not, to your door telling you your septic, water or sewer lines are failing. This applies to any construction-related item.
“If there is a problem, the home owner will be notified directly from the governmental agency.”
For questions or more information, citizens are urged to send an email to buildingdepartment@malheurco.org.
