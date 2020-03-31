MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County Building Official Adele Schaffeld is warning about scams targeting senior citizens in Malheur County.

In a statement, Schaffled said. “No government agency will send an individual, contractor or not, to your door telling you your septic, water or sewer lines are failing. This applies to any construction-related item.

“If there is a problem, the home owner will be notified directly from the governmental agency.”

For questions or more information, citizens are urged to send an email to buildingdepartment@malheurco.org.

