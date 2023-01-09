ONTARIO — In addition to a charge for drunken driving, an Ontario City Councilor who also is a member of the Ontario School Board, is facing three counts of recklessly endangering another person. All of them were minors, according to court records obtained by the newspaper.
Eddie Melendrez is set to be arraigned on all of the charges, which are class A misdemeanors, on Jan. 17 at Malheur County Circuit Court. He was arrested early New Year’s Day for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was then taken to the Malheur County Jail where he was booked and released.
According to the incident report, Melendrez was arrested for suspected drunken driving after failing multiple field sobriety tests. At the jail, he provided two breath samples nearly an hour after the traffic stop. These showed a blood-alcohol content of .12%.
In Oregon, the legal limit is .08 percent for people age 21 and older. Limits are lower for those who are underage (.01%) or who have a CDL (.04%). People driving under the influence of other intoxicants, controlled substances or an inhalant can also be found guilty.
The incident report from the arresting Malheur County Sheriff’s Deputy states that Melendrez was observed speeding while heading east on Lagoon Drive near the 10th Street North intersection. It states the vehicle reached 38mph in a 25mph zone and as it passed by the deputy who was pulling over to turn around. At that time, the deputy saw “the vehicle swerve to the right shoulder of the road just past the bridge.”
According to the deputy’s report, Melendrez’ eyes were “blood shoot and watery,” and when asked if he had any alcohol, he said he had “about two shots and five beers, but no medications.” The report states that Melendrez consented to field sobriety tests, removing his eye glasses to take them. The deputy said he could smell the odor of alcohol while Melendrez was speaking.
According to the deputy’s report, he observed “nystagmus” in both eyes during four horizontal gaze nystagmus tests. Nystagmus is when the eye movement jerks or bounces while following an object (such as an officer’s finger).
The report further states that Melendrez failed multiple points of the walk and turn test, by stepping out of position and missing heel-to-toe steps several times. Additionally, during the one leg stand test, Melendrez “swayed while balancing and put his foot down five times during the test.”
According to the OSP Alcohol Influence Interview Report, Melendrez started drinking about four hours before the traffic stop and stated that he was “not sure” when he finished his last drink.
It’s worth noting that the deputy’s body camera quit working at some point during the traffic stop. The incident report states, “my bodycam stopped recording as the battery had died.” It’s not clear in the report at what point that happened, but it states that the deputy used the camera of his work cellphone “to record when I arrived at the jail.”
Additionally, at the end of the report, the deputy indicates potential use of an outdated form in obtaining the breath sample.
“I later learned I may have used an implied consent form from 2022,” it reads.
Due to Melendrez failing the breath test, the deputy seized his license for suspension, per ORS 813.430. It states that a license will be suspended for 90 days if a person has not been convicted of a DUII; suspended under the Implied Consent Law; or participated in a DUII diversion or similar program within the last five years; if the opposite is true for any of those factors, the license can be suspended for one year.
According to charging documents from Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, the drunken driving incident created “a substantial risk of serious physical injury” to two 9-year-old children and one age 10, who were in the backseat of the vehicle being driven. An adult woman in the front seat admitted to also having been drinking and had to phone someone to pick her and the children up after Melendrez’ arrest.
Melendrez serves on the Ontario City Council and the Ontario School Board of Directors.
He also is known for his role in working with at-risk youth in a variety of projects and volunteer positions, including board member of Ontario Kiwanis and Community in Action in 2022.
Melendrez was voted man of the year by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce in 2018.
