ONTARIO — In addition to a charge for drunken driving, an Ontario City Councilor who also is a member of the Ontario School Board, is facing three counts of recklessly endangering another person. All of them were minors, according to court records obtained by the newspaper.

Eddie Melendrez is set to be arraigned on all of the charges, which are class A misdemeanors, on Jan. 17 at Malheur County Circuit Court. He was arrested early New Year’s Day for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was then taken to the Malheur County Jail where he was booked and released.



