WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Since the onset of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, church has been very different the past few Sundays. Some have canceled all services and activities, and others have turned to conducting services by video and streaming online, with pastors preaching in empty auditoriums or from their homes.
For the first time in known history, Easter Services will be largely conducted via the internet around the globe this Sunday. Some local churches are planning virtual services for people to participate in from home.
Following is a sample.
West Valley Church in Fruitland will be streaming its Sunday service on Facebook, starting at 10 a.m., according to the church’s website. The promotional video for the service says “pajamas are optional.”
Ontario’s First Church of the Nazarene is holding live video events through Holy Week remembering moments in the last days of Jesus Christ Through Friday. The events and services can be found on Facebook. On Easter Sunday, there will be sermon videos posted on Youtube, as well as interactive activities for the family on Youtube and Facebook.
In a letter sent out to his congregations, Most Rev. Loan Cary, Bishop of the Baker Diocese headquartered in Redmond, said some services will be postponed to another time, with some parts of services being omitted and some services continuing with attendance restricted.
For those occasions, live internet broadcasts may be available.
There will be Masses on Thursday and Good Friday, he said, with no congregants or limited numbers. Easter Mass will be celebrated but without attendance of people.
Not all churches are taking services online, however.
According to a message on Facebook, the Payette Church of the Nazarene is holding a “drive-in service” which begins at 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
