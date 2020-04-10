ONTARIO — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has not only ground the normal school session to a halt, it has upended some of the normal preparations for the 2020-21 school year, which will begin in the fall.
One of the normal spring activities in school districts is kindergarten round-up. This is when schools invite incoming kindergarten students to learn about school and get registered ahead of the next school year. But it will be different this year as schools are closed and plans have changed.
At Nyssa, spring registration for kindergarteners at the elementary school usually occurs about mid-April, according to Principal Matt Murray, but that has been canceled and it will all be done during summer registration in July. Normally only about 50% of students entering kindergarten the next fall are registered in the spring, he said.
A spokesperson reached at the Vale Administration office said the new plan has not been set yet, but it may be done online.
Kipp McKenzie, principal at Payette Primary School, said the kindergarten registration has been pushed back to August.
Information about kindergarten registration plans at Fruitland, Ontario and New Plymouth Schools was not available by press time.
