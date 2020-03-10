ONTARIO — The Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature met Monday to address funding issues not taken up during the shortened short session, including allocating an additional $5 million from the Emergency Fund to support the Oregon Health Authority’s response to the coronavirus.
As of Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 14 confirmed cases in Oregon.
Before the vote by the Joint Committee, which handles fiscal matters when the Legislature is not in session, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, asked if the $5 million figure would be enough.
“We don’t know if it is enough,” commented Senate President Peter Courtney, who presided over the meeting as co-chairman. “We may be back here [to approve more funding].”
In addition the Emergency Board increased the Federal Funds expenditure line items by $20 million as estimate to Oregon’s share of the $8.3 billion approved by Congress for nationwide for coronavirus preparedness and response, according to information from the Legislative Fiscal Office.
On the first item of its agenda the Emergency Board approved more than $10 million in assistance to Umatilla County and cities, to help them recover from the flooding.
