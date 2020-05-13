NYSSA — On Tuesday morning, local health-care workers and volunteers from the Malheur County COVID-19 Taskforce, along with some of the county’s first responders, were at the Nyssa High School parking lot performing testing procedures for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
On-hand at the event to discuss the different stations and how the procedure works was Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe.
Poe described the criteria for testing at the site. This includes having two or more symptoms related to COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath). Also included in this criteria is being part of a high risk factor group which includes the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
Poe said it’s important that people in Nyssa have a local option to get tested in an overall effort to increase testing county-wide.
As a way to provide a contactless experience for anyone receiving testing, those who are being tested have a drive-thru option. This method was previously used with success in Ontario.
“We encourage everyone to stay in their vehicles,” explained Poe.
While workers at this event encouraged those being tested to remain in their vehicles as part of the outlined safety protocols, there was a station set up to test those individuals without vehicles.
Poe also explained how during the last drive-thru testing event that the Malheur Country Health Department participated in that of the 39 people tested, only 4 had to be turned away for not meeting the testing criteria. The health department found zero positive tests of the 39 conducted in Ontario.
The county’s third round of drive-up testing will take place on Thursday at Vale’s Wadleigh Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
