PAYETTE - With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 taking a bite out of people’s livelihoods, the Payette City Council acknowledged how much the situation ‘bites’ for their pets, as well. During its first meeting of the month on April 6, conducted via the Zoom app, the Payette City Council discussed the matter of extending due dates for renewals of dog tags for dogs licensed in the city of Payette.
According to City Clerk Mary Cordova, the due date for dog license renewals in the city was March 31.
“Then there’s a thirty-day grace period, so it’s actually May 1 when they become delinquent,” said Cordova to the council. “We’ve been selling our dog tags over phone, putting them in the mail, getting them renewed … It would just be nice, I think, if we could extend that deadline.”
Cordova suggested June 1, in light of the pandemic situation, but said she was open to reevaluating it closer to the new deadline.
The motion was passed unanimously.
