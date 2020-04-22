WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY - As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 sends school districts scrambling for ways to bring the classroom into their students’ homes, Idaho Public Television has introduced a new way to supplement those efforts; “Classroom Idaho: Learn @ Home.” The program is primarily targeted for younger viewers.
In a news release dated April 14, Idaho PTV describes the initiative as a way of giving students a way to “finish learning for the balance of this school year.”
“Idaho Business for Education is working during this epidemic to get computers and internet connectivity to as many students as possible who don’t have these resources at home,” IBE President and CEO Rod Gramer said in the release. “But we also know that getting these resources to every student in a timely way may not be possible. That’s why IBE so appreciates Idaho Public TV stepping up and providing ‘Classroom Idaho: Learn @ Home’ so that all 3rd-6th grade students in Idaho have access to instruction from one of Idaho’s great teachers.”
The newspaper reached out to school districts in Western Idaho on April 15, asking them to weigh in on the potential use of the initiative.
• Fruitland Superintendent Teresa Fabricius says she has already apprised teachers of the program, allowing them to take it from there.
“We are making sure teachers are aware of this new resource, so they may include it in their information for students and parents if they wish.”
• New Plymouth superintendent David Sotutu admits it sounds like a good idea, but said his teachers will have to make the call as to whether they use it.
“This sounds like a great resource for our teachers to use with their classes, but right now we are not making that an expectation for all of our teachers.”
• In Payette, Superintendent Robin Gilbert acknowledged Idaho PTV’s STEM offerings, and the potential to extend learning opportunities during the pandemic, but says it’s ultimately up to parents whether their kids get to tune in.
“As a District, our teachers may mention in packets the new resource for parents.”
• In Weiser, Superintendent Wade Wilson expressed enthusiasm for the program’s offerings while noting his teachers have game plans in place already.
“We have been presented with many remote learning tools that have been made available to our teachers over the last 3 or 4 weeks — the information and opportunities have been incredible, but in some cases a little overwhelming,” said Wilson. “I know that we appreciate the efforts of IdahoPTV to help students and teachers by providing additional options, and I truly hope that some teachers and families are able to find a way to take full advantage of the opportunities.”
