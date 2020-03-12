District cancels parent forums regarding school reconfiguration

ONTARIO — Following the recommendation of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday night, the Ontario School District will be cancelling or postponing all non-essential meetings. This includes the upcoming parent/community forums that were scheduled this week to discuss the restructuring of the elementary schools in Ontario School District.
According to Ontario School District Public Relations and Communications Director Taryn Smith, the meeting scheduled for tonight at May Roberts Elementary School and the multilingual meeting scheduled for Friday at Ontario Middle School have both been cancelled.
As a way to continue to get parent feedback, Smith said the district will continue to push out information on the proposed restructuring sometime today. She said students will also be sent home with surveys so parents can continue to give their feedback to the district.
The meetings were scheduled to give parents the opportunity to give their feedback, ask questions and voice concerns about the reshuffling of the elementary schools in Ontario School District. The change, that would be funded by Ontario School District’s Student Investment Account (part of the Student Success Act), would lead to a complete overhaul in the elementary schools in town:
• Alameda Elementary School would be turned into Ontario Primary School, and will house the kindergarten and first grade.
• Aiken Elementary School would become Ontario Elementary School, with second- and third-graders.
• May Roberts Elementary School would have the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders and be renamed Ontario Intermediate.
• Pioneer Elementary School would be renamed to Ontario STREAM Academy and would change into a kindergarten through sixth grade school focused on science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math. This means that the school district could choose a different structure of education for that school.
• Cairo Elementary School would change into Ontario Rural School and remain as a seven-classroom school serving kindergarten through sixth grade in a “traditional small rural” setting.
