PARMA — With social distancing being the new normal, people are looking for activities that they can safely (and legally) enjoy during the current climate of concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In Theatre, one of Idaho’s only drive-in movie theaters, is gearing up to open its doors for the season as the traditional indoor movie chains are closing theirs.
In an email message sent on Thursday, former owner Karen Cornwell answered questions regarding the opening of the theater for the season.
“We will take all precautionary [measures] in the snack bar and the box office, for that matter,” explained Cornwell, whose daughter, Susan Haaheim, is now the owner.
Theaters around the country are closing their doors in order to stop the spread of the virus, but the drive-in theater allows people to watch the movies while safely in their own cars.
Cornwell said that initially one of the films that was scheduled to open the season was the live-action remake of Disney’s “Mulan,” but since that film’s release has been pushed back by its film studio, two other features will be shown in its place, “Onward” and “The Call of the Wild” starring Harrison Ford.
In a follow-up email sent on Monday, Cornwell explained that the theater has space for 200 plus vehicles.
“Depends on how well people park. We do help with that,” she explained.
Cornwell also confirmed that while the theater is only open on weekends at present, Friday through Sunday, the demand from the community could mean the theater expand their hours of operation.
“We had not thought about being open more nights, but it’s certainly not out of the question,” said Cornwell.
