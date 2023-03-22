Detective Dan Perkins honored as 2023 Deputy of the Year

VALE — Dan Perkins always loved John Wayne movies. The Duke starred in numerous Westerns and war movies during Hollywood’s Golden Age, mostly cast as the good guy and the hero. Perkins remembers when he was young, sitting in the Rex Theatre in Vale watching John Wayne movies.
“There are real heroes out there,” said Perkins. “I just knew the world needed more heroes that people could look up to.”
Perkins never imagined himself as the hero type. He was born into a mechanic life – his family owned Kesler Garage in Vale and a service station – and was on target to follow in the family business of fixing cars. That all changed when an Army recruiter showed him his high score on enlistment tests.
“They told me I scored high enough to be a spy, but the program was full and I’d have to wait two years,” Perkins remembers.
The recruiter looked at other options for the young, newly married, twenty-something-year-old and suggested military police.
“They wanted to pay me to drive fast and shoot guns, and I do that anyway!” The military was a great fit for Perkins and he soon rose to the level of investigator. After he left the military, he joined the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Honing his analysis skills helped him work crime scene investigations for eight years.
After retiring from El Dorado in 2004, he came home to Vale and decided retirement wasn’t for him. Perkins joined the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and was soon promoted to the detective position investigating family abuse and sexual assault crimes.
“No one wants this job. It can get to you,” said Perkins.
When asked how he managed the stress of these types of difficult, brutal cases, Perkins expressed, “When I was a kid, I never liked bullies. I wasn’t the biggest or strongest on the playground, but I would put myself between a bully and his victim to stop it. That’s all I’m doing here.”
Though the tv show Law and Order: SVU is popular in modern culture, Perkins says the real-life cases are not as captivating, but just as repulsing. The same plot, the same locations, sometimes even the same props, just different characters in the case. And each case needs a hero. Dan Perkins doesn’t try to be anyone’s hero, but he does try to be the good guy. “It’s harder to get a confession from a child molester than a murderer,” said Perkins. “With my training and my experience, I can get that confession because my goal is always to put away the bad guy.”
Working family abuse cases has taught Perkins invaluable life lessons.
“Children understand right from wrong. When they’ve been wronged, they have an easier time healing if they see justice,” he says, “but I always tell them they also need to forgive. The forgiveness is not for the criminal, it’s for the victim. It’s the only way the victim can put the crime down and be free of it.”
This wisdom, the commitment of serving the people of Malheur County for almost 20 years, and the ability to manage the stress are just a few of the reasons Perkins was awarded Malheur County Sheriff's Office Deputy of the Year.
“He’s an important part of our team,” says outgoing Sheriff Brian Wolfe. “Dan is one of those people that is always available to help. He has the community’s best interest at heart and will stop whatever he’s doing and come running to help, day or night.”
In true John Wayne underacting fashion, Perkins downplayed the award.
“I’m happy to receive it, but it won’t change things. I’ve still got the next case to solve on my desk, and the next one after that.”
Until this particular evil is stamped out of society, Perkins is sure there is still some good he can do. He won’t be expecting any landmarks or locations to be named after him, like John Wayne Airport, but Perkins will put his award in a location that reminds him to always try to be the good guy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.