Detective Dan Perkins honored as 2023 Deputy of the Year

Malheur County Sheriff's Detective Dan Perkins is the recipient of the Deputy of the Year award for 2023. He has worked at the Sheriff's Office since about 2004.

 Photo courtesy of Travis Johnson

VALE — Dan Perkins always loved John Wayne movies. The Duke starred in numerous Westerns and war movies during Hollywood’s Golden Age, mostly cast as the good guy and the hero. Perkins remembers when he was young, sitting in the Rex Theatre in Vale watching John Wayne movies.

“There are real heroes out there,” said Perkins. “I just knew the world needed more heroes that people could look up to.”



Tags

Load comments