BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) strives to be a full partner in the effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

As more Idahoans stay home, DEQ is asking the public to only flush toilet paper to avoid costly damage to private and public sewer lines and treatment systems.

 Alternatives, including paper towels and flushable disposable wipes, can clog sewer lines and cause sewage backups.

To ensure the health of your family, avoid flushing any consumable product that is not toilet paper, including those marketed as flushable:

• Paper towels

• Napkins

• Baby wipes

• Q-tips

• Moist towels

• Feminine hygiene products

For individuals or households using alternatives to toilet paper, DEQ suggests placing a container with a disposable plastic bag and lid near the toilet to dispose of these consumer products.

For additional public health information, see the official COVID webpage, call 2-1-1, or call your local public health district.

