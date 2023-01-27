PORTLAND —The challenges of recent years have left many Oregonians feeling disconnected and alone: COVID, strident partisanship, and deepening social divides all make it harder to connect with others. Dear Stranger, a letter-exchange project from Oregon Humanities, offers a chance for connection by inviting Oregonians to write letters with someone they’ve never met.
Oregon Humanities is a statewide organization that brings people together to talk, listen, and learn from one another.
"Dear Stranger asks us to intentionally reflect and share about our experiences," says Lucy Solares-Steger, the program coordinator at Oregon Humanities who runs the Dear Stranger project. “While at first this can be daunting or challenging, many letter writers find that they’re able to work through these experiences by writing them out, and through this, make a really impactful connection with another person."
The aim of Dear Stranger is to create shared understanding among Oregonians with different backgrounds, experiences, and beliefs. The premise is simple: Write a letter, get a letter, and make a new connection. Oregon Humanities has operated Dear Stranger since 2014, with each round of the project asking writers to address a different question or theme. More than one thousand Oregonians have exchange letters through the project to date.
This winter’s prompt for writers is about “Things that lie beneath the surface: experiences, emotions, movements, stories, myths. Are there things you’ve kept hidden and buried? What about things you’re working to uncover? What are the benefits of keeping things underground, and what are the costs?”
Instructions for participation are available on the Oregon Humanities website at oregonhumanities.org. Letters are swapped anonymously, and each person receives a letter from the person who received the one they wrote. What happens next is up to the writers. If they’d like to write back, they can do so through Oregon Humanities.
Letters should be addressed to Oregon Humanities, Attn: Dear Stranger, 610 SW Alder St., Suite 1111, Portland, Oregon, 97205. Oregon Humanities will exchange letters mailed by Feb. 28, 2023.
