Dear Stranger continues to create connections thru the mail

The premise of Dear Stranger is simple: Write a letter, get a letter, and make a new connection.

PORTLAND —The challenges of recent years have left many Oregonians feeling disconnected and alone: COVID, strident partisanship, and deepening social divides all make it harder to connect with others. Dear Stranger, a letter-exchange project from Oregon Humanities, offers a chance for connection by inviting Oregonians to write letters with someone they’ve never met.

Oregon Humanities is a statewide organization that brings people together to talk, listen, and learn from one another.



