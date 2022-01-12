Members of the Adrian High School choir sing during an Oregon Music Education Association District 9 Choral Festival in April of 2017. Oregon Music Hall of Fame is now accepting applications for its 2022 college scholarship program for Oregon high-schoolers going to college this fall with a major or minor in music.
Oregon Music Hall of Fame this month announced that applications for its college scholarship program are available again. The deadline to apply is Feb. 14.
Each applicant should be a student studying music and graduating spring 2022 from an Oregon high school and continuing to college in the fall of 2022 with a major or minor in music. We strive to inspire the continuing higher musical education by offering assistance with college expenses, so that these music students may aspire to a higher level of performance and success in their field of interest.
There will be four scholarships of $2,500 each awarded for 2022.
A list follows of last year’s winners.
Kathleen Taylor, voice (classical and opera), Century High School-Hillsboro, college major: vocal performance;
Ashley Yoon, violin, Lakeridge High School-Lake Oswego; college major: violin performance;
Grace Stearns, oboe and voice-soprano, St. Helens High School- St. Helens; college major: music education; and
Thomas Green, double bass, South Medford High School-Medford; college major: double bass performance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.