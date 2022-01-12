Officials aim to enroll 40 students

Members of the Adrian High School choir sing during an Oregon Music Education Association District 9 Choral Festival in April of 2017. Oregon Music Hall of Fame is now accepting applications for its 2022 college scholarship program for Oregon high-schoolers going to college this fall with a major or minor in music.

 Argus Observer, file

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Oregon Music Hall of Fame this month announced that applications for its college scholarship program are available again. The deadline to apply is Feb. 14.

Each applicant should be a student studying music and graduating spring 2022 from an Oregon high school and continuing to college in the fall of 2022 with a major or minor in music. We strive to inspire the continuing higher musical education by offering assistance with college expenses, so that these music students may aspire to a higher level of performance and success in their field of interest.

There will be four scholarships of $2,500 each awarded for 2022.

A list follows of last year’s winners.

Kathleen Taylor, voice (classical and opera), Century High School-Hillsboro, college major: vocal performance;

Ashley Yoon, violin, Lakeridge High School-Lake Oswego; college major: violin performance;

Grace Stearns, oboe and voice-soprano, St. Helens High School- St. Helens; college major: music education; and

Thomas Green, double bass, South Medford High School-Medford; college major: double bass performance.

For more information, email info@omhof.org or visit http://www.omhof.org. Applications are available on the website.

Tags

Load comments