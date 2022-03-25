WASHINGTON — According to information released March 22 from U.S. Department of Labor - Bureau of Labor Statistics, Oregon had the fourth-highest rate of union membership in the nation. Details follow.
In 2021, union members accounted for 17.8% of wage and salary workers in Oregon, compared with 16.2% in 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported March 22. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund noted that the union membership rate for the state was at its peak in 1989, when it averaged 21.6%, and at its low point in 2016 at 13.5%. (See chart 1 and table A.) Nationwide, union members accounted for 10.3% of employed wage and salary workers in 2021. The rate was down from 10.8% in 2020 when the rate increased due to a disproportionately large decline in the total number of nonunion workers compared with the decline in the number of union members. The 2021 unionization rate for the nation was the same as the 2019 rate of 10.3%. Since 1989, when state data became available, union membership rates in Oregon have been above the U.S. average.
Oregon had 318,000 union members in 2021. In addition to these members, another 18,000 wage and salary workers in Oregon were represented by a union on their main job or covered by an employee association or contract while not union members themselves.
Nationwide, 14.0 million wage and salary workers were union members in 2021 and 1.8 million wage and salary workers were not affiliated with a union but had jobs covered by a union contract. The number of wage and salary workers belonging to unions (14.0 million) was down by 241,000 from 2020.
In 2021, 30 states and the District of Columbia had union membership rates below that of the U.S. average, 10.3%, while 20 states had rates above it. Ten states had union membership rates below 5% in 2021. South Carolina had the lowest rate (1.7%), followed by North Carolina (2.6%) and Utah (3.5%). Two states had union membership rates over 20% in 2021: Hawaii (22.4%) and New York (22.2%).
Technical Note
The estimates are obtained from the Current Population Survey, which provides basic information on the labor force, employment, and unemployment. The survey is conducted monthly for the Bureau of Labor Statistics by the U.S. Census Bureau from a scientifically selected national sample of about 60,000 eligible households. The union membership data are tabulated from one-quarter of the CPS monthly sample and are limited to wage and salary workers. All self-employed workers are excluded.
Beginning in January of each year, data reflect revised population controls used in the CPS. Additional information about population controls is available on the BLS website, www.bls.gov, under the CPS tab, click Documentation.
