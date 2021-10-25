ONTARIO — After responding to a call of multiple shots fired at an apartment complex in Ontario on Sunday night, police found two men dead. According to a news release from Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, homicide is believed to be the cause of death; however, that has yet to be confirmed. Autopsies are scheduled.
The case is still under investigation, and the Malheur County Major Crimes Team has been activated and Oregon State Crime Lab was called to gather evidence at the scene.
Police were dispatched at about 7:27 p.m., according to the news release to the Rosewood Apartments in the 600 block of Alameda Drive.
The victims have been identified and the names were included in the release: Martin Esteban Navarro, 38, and Christian Holman, 45.
“Law enforcement is continuing to investigate all information and potential suspects,” reads the release. “The crime appears to have been personal in nature, and not a random act.”
At the time of his release, Goldthorpe confirmed that no arrests had been made, and confirmed this morning that remains the same.
A shooting happened near that area in broad daylight on Sept. 7, and police were never able to find a suspect.
During that incident, the vehicle of a passerby was shot through both doors. Video surveillance from nearby businesses was provided to police in that instance.
ORIGINAL STORY posted at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 25
ONTARIO — According to Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe, the incident happened at Rosewood Apartments, which is directly behind Albertsons.
Although no one has been charged and a suspect has not been named, the district attorney said police are still fresh on the investigation and that they do have leads and persons of interest.
”There is no reason to believe this is a random act,” Goldthorpe said.
The Oregon State Police Crime Lab is said to have been at the scene.
Goldthorpe said the police were called out at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday and that more information would be forthcoming in a news release.
