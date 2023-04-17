DA dropping charges ‘doesn’t change’ missing child case

PAYETTE COUNTY — The state has dropped the charge against Sarah Wondra in a missing persons case that stretches back to July of 2021; however, she remains in custody in Payette County Jail on separate charges.
After this morning’s status check, Brandy Neal was in tears outside the courtroom. Neal, who also attended the status check, is the mother of Michael ‘Monkey’ Joseph Vaughan, who was last seen at the age of 5 near his Fruitland neighborhood. Neal carried into the courtroom with her a photo of the boy and a Spiderman action figure.
According to Payette County Magistrate Judge Brian D. Lee, the state filed a motion to dismiss the charges this morning. He said officials had “laid out the case law well.”
The Argus Observer obtained a copy of the Motion to Dismiss, filed by Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke. The document, which is dated April 14, states that the case is dismissed “without prejudice by and for the reason that based on evidence in the States possession State v. Akins, 164 Idaho 74 (2018) may be a defense.”
“Without prejudice” means that a case is not dismissed forever, and can be brought to trial again. This sometimes happens when officials are seeking more time to make a case stronger, find more evidence or questions other witnesses, according to a private attorney at law.
The dropping of the charge for failure to report the death of a person didn’t come as a surprise to Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff.
“It doesn’t change the case for me, it doesn’t change it at all,” he said in a phone interview this morning.
Wondra remains one of four suspects in the case, Huff said.
Other suspects include Sarah’s husband, Stacey Wondra, along with Adrienne Lucienne and Brandon Shurtliff, who were said to be living with the Wondras during Michael’s disappearance.
“I will be submitting the entire case to the prosecutor within the next month or two,” Huff said.
He said that Michael is still believed to be dead.
The police chief also stated that lab results for DNA have come back, but would not comment on those, stating that more evidence is outstanding.
There are no suspects in custody and no other charges have been filed in relation to the ongoing case of Michael, who was last seen July 27,2021. However, Huff says it is still critical that anyone who has a tip get it to law enforcement, as soon as possible. Tipsters can contact the Payette County Sheriff’s at (208) 642-6006, ext. 0, or email findmichael@fruitland.org. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-2677, 343cops.com.
