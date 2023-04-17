DA dropping charges ‘doesn’t change’ missing child case

Signs for missing Fruitland boy, Michael 'Monkey' Vaughan can still be seen all throughout the Western Treasure Valley. 

PAYETTE COUNTY — The state has dropped the charge against Sarah Wondra in a missing persons case that stretches back to July of 2021; however, she remains in custody in Payette County Jail on separate charges.

After this morning’s status check, Brandy Neal was in tears outside the courtroom. Neal, who also attended the status check, is the mother of Michael ‘Monkey’ Joseph Vaughan, who was last seen at the age of 5 near his Fruitland neighborhood. Neal carried into the courtroom with her a photo of the boy and a Spiderman action figure.



