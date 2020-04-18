PAYETTE — With schools set to remain closed for the rest of the school year due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Payette School District Board of Trustees passed rules at its regular meeting on April 13 on managing the money used to keep district staff paid during the pandemic.
The meeting was conducted in the Galleon Room at Payette Alternative School and broadcast online via the Zoom app, as the Galleon Room was closed to the public.
Board Policy 7236, which deals with paying employees with Federal funds and unexpected or extraordinary closures, is designed to ensure accountability regardless of where funding comes from.
“It is the intent of the District to apply consistent accounting treatment when allocating funds across both federal and non-federal funding streams,” according to the text of the policy. “The District will ensure that the expenditures incurred meet allowability requirements for the specific program and are both reasonable, regardless of whether the funding stream is federal, state, or local in nature.”
Chairman Adam Rynearson expressed how urgent the policy was, in light of how close it was to employees’ pay day. Normally, the Board has a rule on the books to do three readings of proposed policies, but this time board members moved to suspend that rule to pass this policy.
“We need[ed] this policy adopted immediately … we need[ed] to be able to pay them now, this pay period,” said Rynearson.
Trustee Terrie Cathcart-Shurte moved to approve the policy, Ethan Mittlestadt seconded. The motion carried with a unanimous vote.
Corey Evan is a reporter at the Independent-Enterprise and Argus Observer. He can be reached at (208) 642-5258 or by emailing coreye@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.