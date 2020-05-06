Cuts slated as Treasure Valley Community College readies for revenue drop

ONTARIO — Based on initial projections of funding reductions from the state, Treasure Valley Community College officials have begun to cut the college’s budget as they address the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter shared last Friday on campus, President Dana Young said the projections — which fluctuate almost daily — as of Friday the college could expect at least a 17% decrease in funding from the state next year, which would mean a $1.34 million cut to the college’s General Fund.
The 2020-21 budget meeting will be held May 19 via zoom or by telephone.
To prepare for the probability of a loss in state revenue, administrators have begun a first-round of position and budget cuts for the remainder of this year and next year, Young wrote.
Three people were immediately laid off. This included one person each in the testing center, the business office, and the institutional effectiveness office. Those reductions were the first steps taken to balance the college budget for next year, she said. Further cuts which are in the works include 5% and 10% reductions to staff.
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic isn’t just impacting revenues; it is also impacting labor negotiations.
The college has been in salary negations with the TVCC faculty and had offered a one-time 1% salary bonus, according to Young. However, in light of the early budget impacts, faculty volunteered to forego any increases next year, she wrote, saving the college $26,000.
“We are appreciative of their collective willingness to help and to try and save jobs,” Young said.
The plan was to give the classified staff a 2% increase next year, but the goal is now to try and preserve as many positions as possible. However, there are still additional budget cut considerations for professional and administrative staff, including possible layoffs, furlough days and temporary reductions.
Final state revenue projections are set to come in on May 20, giving the college a better idea of whether projected cuts will hold at the 17% level, or if they will be higher. Speculations have predicted the decrease to be as much as 24%.
“We are cautiously hopeful that community colleges might received some of the COVID-19 federal crisis funds or a portion of the rainy day funds from the state that might be help to mitigate the impact of this crisis.
Young noted that the economic toll of the pandemic is being felt by every college and university across the state and the nation.
