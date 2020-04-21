Cultural Center staff, volunteers serve up another round of help

ONTARIO — Another giveaway of basic supplies tucked into care kits turned into a line of cars waiting outside Four Rivers Cultural Center on Saturday as volunteers prepared to hand out those kits for a second weekend in a row.
“I got here at 10:45 a.m. and people were already lined up,” said Matt Stringer, executive director of the Cultural Center, as he was gearing up to get started with the other volunteers.
The global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has impacted the Western Treasure Valley in myriad ways, but volunteers from the Cultural Center have given back to the community for two weeks in a row by giving out care kits to those in need in the community.
The first Saturday saw a turnout that Four Rivers staff described as “incredible” and “somewhat unexpected.”
Marketing & Development Director Tanya Navarrete described how there was already a line of cars waiting before the event actually got started.
“Comparatively, we had a little over 250 masks with the same amount of care kits and PB&J sandwiches. As for the turnout, we didn’t run out of supplies (we still had about 20 masks and sandwiches and less than 10 care kits when we wrapped up). Still, the turn out was great and the FRCC team was so happy to show up for another distribution of needed supplies,” explained Navarrete.
The first Saturday, citizens in need depleted every bit of supplies in less than 30 minutes.
