Crisis helpline for Oregon’s agricultural and forestry communities is now open
Betsy Hartley

CORVALLIS – A crisis helpline dedicated to serving Oregon’s agricultural and forestry communities is now open. 

The Oregon Agristress Helpline – (833) 897-2474 – is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by call or text. The voice line can be accessed in up to 160 languages with the help of interpreters, and the text line services English, Spanish and Vietnamese.



Tags

Load comments