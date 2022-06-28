Oregon Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 84 in both directions from Ontario to Baker City due to blowing smoke creating low visibility. Information states it is currently unknown when the freeway will be open.
Oregon Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 84 in both directions from Ontario to Baker City due to blowing smoke creating low visibility. Information states it is currently unknown when the freeway will be open.
Editor's note. This article has been updated since it was first posted at 9:35 p.m. on June 28.
VALE — A fire that started shortly after 4 p.m. today has chewed through 15,000 acres and is currently at 0% containment. No structures are threatened and no evacuations are in place, and the blaze is burning through grass and rangelands.
That is the latest information on the Willow Creek Fire, coming from the Vale District BLM this evening. The agency took over management of the fire shortly after 7:30 p.m. tonight, and estimated the size by 8:45 p.m.
The fire was first reported on private land and is currently under investigation by the Oregon State Fire Marshall, according to a news release from Larisa Bogardus, public affairs office for the Vale District BLM.
She said that BLM, Forest Service and local firefighting forces have been battling the blaze together.
Resources include nine Vale BLM engines, two engines from the Payette National Forest, two engines each from Burns and Boise BLM, ground resources from Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association and Vale Rural Fire Department, two water tenders and two dozers, according to the release. Furthermore, multiple aircraft are assisting resources on the ground. This includes Air Attack, Single Engine Air Tankers and Large Air Tankers.
Bogardus states that additional ground and aviation resources from across southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho are en route.
According to the National Weather Service, sustained winds are currently at 20 mph.
Oregon Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 84 in both directions from Ontario to Baker City due to blowing smoke creating low visibility. Smoke is near milepost 362 and it is currently unknown when the freeway will be open, according to the latest information from the agency.
Officials received word of the fire near the area of 12th Avenue East by Willowcreek at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to local fire officials.
"We are on scene, in force, with local and regional aviation and ground support," Bogardus stated in an email.
The Argus Observer will follow the situation and provide more updates as they are made available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.