It’s hard out there for a coyote.
In the wilds of Oregon, few live past the age of 4. The majority of pups die during their first year.
Endless hunting and scavenging take their toll, but one of their biggest threats to survival is human. Oregon classifies coyotes as unregulated predators that can be hunted or trapped at any time.
The lax regulations have given rise around the state, and especially east of the Cascades, to coyote killing contests, or “coyote derbies,” in which the animals are gang hunted for money, rifles and other prizes.
According to California-based Project Coyote, more than 1,000 Oregon coyotes have been killed in these annual contests over the last four years. Many of the contests take place on public lands.
Now a group of 15 non-governmental agencies, including Project Coyote, has petitioned the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission to ban coyote killing contests.
Increased attention to the issue follows on Oregon House Bill 2728, aimed at ending all coyote killing contests in the state, which failed to pass during the 2021 legislative session.
In April, Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen and 15 cosponsors introduced the Prohibit Wildlife Killing Contests Act to stop the practice of rewarding hunters for killing animals on public land in contests.
“Coyotes targeted by killing contests play an important ecological role in healthy ecosystems,” says Project Coyote. “For example, coyotes reduce rabbit and rodent populations, scavenge animal carcasses and increase biodiversity. These contests disregard ecological health and sound management. … There is no scientific evidence that indiscriminately killing coyotes reduces their populations, protects livestock or increases populations of ‘game’ animals like deer.”
Meanwhile, the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation is mounting an effort to protect the hunting sprees, which, in an artless attempt at linguistic camouflage, it (and other hunting groups) refers to as “coyote calling contests.”
“Coyote calling contests are a time-honored tradition in Oregon that contribute to effective wildlife management, while also providing vital revenue for the state’s rural economies,” says the Washington, D.C.-based group. “The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation is opposed to the petition and is encouraging Oregon residents to contact the ODFW Commission to urge their rejection of the petition.”
The public will get a chance to listen in on the debate and provide testimony at the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission’s Dec. 16 meeting. The meeting begins at 8 a.m.
Those who would like to provide testimony virtually must register 48 hours in advance of the meeting. The meeting will be live streamed to YouTube and can be viewed here.
More information on registration and viewing can be found here.
