COVID-19 rising — 8 local cases; Official sheds light on how case investigation works

ONTARIO — New local cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 were found on Thursday, including the first case for Washington County.
According to Southwest District Health, a Washington County woman in her 70s received a positive confirmation of the virus. She is recovering at home, the release from Southwest District Health states.
“As part of our investigative process, we work to identify and notify contacts of confirmed cases in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We need everyone in our community doing their part to help us by following the Stay-Home Order issued by Idaho Department of Health and Welfare,” said SWDH District Director Nikki Zogg. “Staying home and isolating yourself from others helps minimize the spread of communicable diseases like COVID-19.”
Also on Thursday, Malheur County received its second positive case of COVID-19. The Malheur County Health Department announced that the county’s second case came from a female between the ages of 10 and 19. She lives in Malheur County and is isolated at home, the news release from the health department states.
It is not clear whether the new case in Payette County or Malheur County is linked to the Jacksons Food Store in Ontario, which on Thursday reported that one of its employees reported testing positive for COVID-19.
However, Sarah Poe, director of Malheur County Health Department said in a phone interview this morning that while she could not confirm any identifiable information about those who test positive, she could confirm that the Jacksons employee does not make a third case for Malheur County.
The health department, however, is working closely with Southwest District Health in Idaho which is overseeing cases in Payette and Washington counties.
Poe said Malheur County Health Department is doing contact investigation on the new cases in Payette and Malheur counties, as although they are different states, they are “one community in so many ways.”
Whenever the health districts see a positive case, Poe said an “investigation starts immediately.” This includes calling the person and finding out who has the highest-level, highest-risk contact within 6 feet, potentially, and this goes back two days before the symptom started.
Communicable disease nurses at both entities can share some private information about positive cases for investigation purposes, and Poe says “I think we do a better job between two districts,” adding that they are sharing and talking each day.
As for those people who have had contact with someone who tested positive, the health departments track those, too.
“All contacts put in could essentially become their own cases,” Poe says. “So it’s a web, we can put somebody in under investigation meaning they qualify for or are getting or waiting for a test, even though they might not be positive, but because we now have community spread.”
This does not mean all cases are connected, Poe emphasizes. There are a lot of people in the system we’re following up on.
Indicating the health department gets public pushback, wanting to know each place people who test positive have been, Poe issues the following reassurance:
“Unless they have sustained contact for at least an hour (which does not have to be all at once, but could be combined time) within six feet of each other (including those you live with and work closely with) for most people, going in and out doesn’t put you at high risk.”
“Most people will be sick for a few days and get well. Viruses have different symptoms for different people. Those who need to see a provider are those who have a severe cough, trouble breathing, or other severe symptoms,” Malheur County Health Department Medical Officer Morris Smith said. “Those with less symptoms need to stay home to prevent spreading the virus. We’ve had other viruses, flu, and this is the time for allergies, too. If you’re not sure if you have a virus or not, still stay home and monitor your symptoms, especially fever.”
This brings the count for Western Treasure Valley COVID-19 cases to eight as of Thursday afternoon.
The first positive test was in Payette County where a woman tested positive on March 24; she quarantined at home. She works for an Ontario-based construction company.
The second positive test reported was by the Malheur County Health Department on March 29 and was a man in his 20s. He was not hospitalized at the time the health department sent out a news release, but was quarantined at home and recovering.
On Wednesday afternoon, there were two more Payette County cases confirmed, but the age range and sex were not made available by Southwest District Health.
Poe says this further sheds light on the importance of washing your hands, because community spread can happen through surface contact. “That’s why we say ‘Don’t touch your face and wash your hands.’”
She said the bulk of the local testing is being done in Fruitland at Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s clinics.
