PAYETTE COUNTY — Notably absent from both the State of Idaho and Southwest District Health web pages surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, is the first death reported in Payette County related to the disease.
The reason for this, according to Katrina Williams, with the local health authority, is that they are still waiting for confirmation either from an attending physician or a coroner (depending on whether the death was unattended), to confirm the actual cause of death.
Although the man from Payette County who was in his 50s did contract the virus, he did have underlying health conditions, and it is not confirmed yet, whether the virus actually killed him.
The death was originally listed as related to COVID-19, however after confirmation did not come back in time, it was removed from the system, she explained.
“If it is confirmed as COVID-19, it will be re-added; if not, it will not be counted as a COVID-related death,” Williams explained in a phone interview on Thursday afternoon.
Currently the epidemiologists are waiting for confirmation of the cause of death.
Williams said there have been delays sometimes as local officials wait for final confirmation.
