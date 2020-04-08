By Leslie Thompson
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE COUNTY — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 has claimed its first life in the Western Treasure Valley area. The Payette County resident was a man in his 50s, according to information from Katrina Williams at Southwest District Health. She said the man did have underlying medical conditions and was hospitalized.
It was not clear whether he died at the medical facility.
The agency is unable to identify the hospital, said Williams, who is the management assistant for the health authority.
In ongoing discussions between officials at Southwest District Health and hospitals, Williams said “most hospitals have asked not to be identified.
Southwest District Health just learned of the case late Monday, she said, adding that it was reported by the state.
“We’re waiting for more information” about the individual, Williams said.
To date, eight cases have been reported by local and state health authorities. These include five in Payette County, two in Malheur County and one in Washington County.
As of Tuesday morning, Oregon has reported 29 deaths out of 1,132 total positive COVID-19 cases; Idaho is reporting 13 deaths in 1,170 cases. While Idaho has reported more cases, it is noteworthy that Oregon has tested nearly twice as many people (21,801) as Idaho (11,246).
On Monday night, Southwest District Health authorities confirmed the first case of community spread of COVID-19 among the cases it has been tracking in Payette County.
“Community transmission, or community spread, is when public health professionals cannot specify an origin for an infection, such as tracing it to specific travel or contact with a specific individual,” states a news release from the agency.
Community spread has been found elsewhere in Idaho, including in Ada, Bingham, Blaine, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Kootenai and Madison counties.
“It is important for Idahoans to know the risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 is increasing in our communities. Please do your part to help slow the spread of the virus. Please stay home if at all possible,” says Nikki Zogg, director of the health district.
Zogg urges residents to follow state guidelines outlined in the stay home order issued March 25 in Idaho.
A similar order was released in Oregon on March 23.
In the local area, the first positive test was in Payette County where a woman tested positive on March 24; she quarantined at home. She works for an Ontario-based construction company.
The second positive test was reported in Malheur County in March 29 and was a man in his 20s. He was not hospitalized at the time the health department sent out a news release, but was quarantined at home and recovering.
On April 1, two more cases were confirmed in Payette County. Those individuals were reported to be recovering at home, and are a 24-year-old woman and 55-year-old man.
Williams said there has been some discrepancies with the numbers reported on the state website dedicated to the virus, versus the local website.
“I’m still trying to understand and figure out why reporting is different there,” she said.
On April 2, the first case was confirmed in Washington County. This was reported to be a woman in her 70s, who was recovering at home.
