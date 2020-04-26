ONTARIO — In direct response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Ontario and others in the community have initiated the process of developing a new contracted position to operate within the city and surrounding areas. This position will be called the COVID Response Coordinator.
At Tuesday night’s Ontario City Council meeting, the budget for the current fiscal year, 2019-20, was amended to include $15,000 diverted from the Contingency Fund and another $15,000 from the Public Safety Department for the hiring of the coordinator. It was indicated that the costs would be covered by the city and possibly Malheur County.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill asked City Manager Adam Brown if he would reach out to other towns in the area including Vale and Nyssa, to see if they would be willing to add funds for this endeavor.
Brown said he did reach out to both Vale and Nyssa, and their response was that they had no extra funds to contribute.
Explaining more about the coordinator position in an email message sent on Wednesday morning, Brown detailed how things got started.
“The discussion rapidly progressed over the last two weeks starting with Andrea Testi, Michael Braden, and myself. We got Kit Kamo, Dan Cummings, and John Breidenbach involved and joined forces with Poverty to Prosperity members, Riley Hill, Bill Johnson, and Ken Hart. Malheur County Economic Development joined with us and our state legislators got in on a call with us all within the last [twelve] days,” explained Brown.
He further explained that the decision to hire a person for this position was made on Monday of this week.
“The process has kind of bifurcated into a local effort that has begun and will continue connecting with local businesses in our community using SREDA [Snake River Economic Development Alliance], city economic development, the chamber of commerce, and the SBDC [Small Business Development Center]. The other side of it would be a much higher level approach which we anticipate being done by this hired contractor, which would be aimed at strategies to open back up and pursue funding opportunities and legislative needs from the federal and state governments,” said Brown.
He said the coordinator would work directly with stakeholders and other entities in the community, including governing bodies that are “paying into this position.” The person would be working to coordinate the efforts needed to begin the process of reopening the community in “a phased approach” based on the guidelines provided by Gov. Kate Brown.
“The job would include recommendation of local steps that can be taken to alleviate barriers to reentry into the market. The position would help with any possible economic business shifts in a post COVID-19 environment, work on education and training for a new economy, and pursue new sources of revenue to pay stimulate this new economy and environment,” described Brown.
Explaining how the reopening will be rolling out in Oregon, Brown said that the state is working through county governments. He said that local officials believe this could be managed “at the county level with an advisory committee.”
Brown said that the City of Ontario would be on that committee considering that it is one of the entities putting up the money.
Brown concluded his email stating that much of the content that was covered can be attributed to Bill Johnson from Poverty to Prosperity, who “helped nail down the job specifics of this position.”
County has list of questions
After the idea was presented to Malheur County Economic Development Director Greg Smith, he visited the Board of Commissioner’s about the county financially assisting in the hiring of a coordinator.
While the county expressed a desire to assist, Smith said that several questions arose. Those were forwarded to Testi with a request for an additional meeting to bring clarity to the desired position.
Answers sought by the county include:
1. Do we have a scope of work or job description?
2. Do we have a budget?
3. What percentage of the total budget is disseminated to each community partner?
4. Who would be responsible for supervising the coordinator?
5. Who would handle the fiduciary responsibilities associated with the Coordinator?
6. What is the length of time the Coordinator position would be retained?
7. What “milestones” will be achieved?
8. How will the milestones be measured?
9. Can financial assistance be tied to achievement of the milestones? (such as monthly progress payments rather than a lump sum)?
Leslie Thompson contributed to this article.
