COVID-19 causes Saint Alphonsus to makes changes to workforce

ONTARIO — While engaged in active recruiting to increase clinical staff and redeploying colleagues to address clinical needs for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the changes will impact some of the labor force throughout the Saint Alphonsus Health System.
According to a statement from President and CEO Odette Bolano sent to The Argus Observer on Tuesday, care and safety of clients and colleagues “who have never worked harder than they are working today” is a top priority.
“Health systems worldwide are under tremendous pressure to prepare for the upcoming COVID-19 surge,” she says.
In addition to recruitment and redeployment, the company is decreasing senior leader compensation and planning for reduction of colleagues’ hours and furloughs to address the challenges.
While the health system has temporarily postponed elective surgeries, procedures, diagnostic tests and other elective care, they are working with patients to reschedule.
“We have also expanded our telemedicine service, MyeVisit, to allow patients to see a provider while staying at home,” Bolano says.
“At this time, our attention is focused on COVID-19 readiness, which has required we make difficult decisions to temporarily suspend elective services. In addition, we’ve restricted visitors and hospital building access, developed telehealth options for care, implemented three outpatient respiratory assessment sites and other measures to prepare for the continuing impact of COVID- 19, and the anticipated surge we know is coming. We have turned all our attention and resources to the staffing, equipment and facilities required to treat this pandemic,” she says.
All the services our patients receive at Saint Alphonsus hospitals or at one of our 73 specialty, urgent care and family medicine clinics are still available, and we continue to offer the full spectrum of urgent and emergent procedures and surgeries,” Bolano wrote.
Admitting the labor and compensation changes are difficult, she says they are expected to be temporary, adding that they are necessary in order for Saint Alphonsus to “be sustainable and viable well into the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.