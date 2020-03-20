ONTARIO — The emergence of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has caused many individuals and businesses alike to have to adapt to new daily routines. The City of Ontario’s leaders have revealed that the COVID-19 response has been compartmentalized into three main groups: Police Department, Fire Department and City Hall.
City Hall
City Manager Adam Brown described the changes that have been implemented since the COVID-19 public health crisis began to unfold. He explained what these changes are in an email sent on Thursday afternoon.
“There are many changes at city hall. Our doors are still open, but our hope is that our citizens will help us stay safe by doing business online or through our dropboxes,” said Brown.
He summarized of the measures, which include putting plexiglass up over the front counters to protect both citizens and workers, city officials and staff have moved to teleconference for meetings.
“We have discontinued water shutoffs for the foreseeable future, but payments will still be late if not paid on time,” said Brown.
In addition to plexiglass, Brown said that city hall staff are cleaning handles and doors, as well as surfaces and counters “several times a day.”
“We opened our Emergency Operations Center with the State on Tuesday. We will meet each week at the very least to handle the fallout.
We have staggered work shifts to reduce contact utilizing teleworking. We are providing signs for downtown restaurants to create a take-out parking spot – (idea came from the health department),” stated Brown.
He also said that an additional page has been added to the City’s main webpage that provides information on this topic.
“Each department has developed continuity of operations plan to ensure essential services continue. We have made sure that first responders and front counters have personal protective equipment. Law enforcement throughout the county has worked together to be able to back up each others communities. Calls will be prioritized based on life safety,” Brown continued.
In closing his comments on the City’s response to this on-going challenge, Brown wanted to remind residents to not be concerned about their water.
“One thing our citizens should not have to worry about is water. They will have access to safe and reliable drinking water,” he stated.
Police Department
Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero also provided a statement via email on Thursday afternoon to the Argus regarding the police department’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“From an OPD stand point, we have continued to provide a full service response, but have educated both the police staff and public (Via literature, emails, small group discussions and social media) on how to best cope and respond to the current concerns. OPD continuously monitors various information sources and shares updated info with staff, community partners and community members as needed. OPD has equipped personnel with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and has emphasized maintaining precautionary measures (sound hygiene protocols) when practical. As we all know, police services is one business that cannot shut down, ever, and must continue to be visible out in the community,” stated Romero, adding, “We are here and will be until the end of this mess.”
Fire Department
Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton also provided an email statement regarding the Fire Department’s response to the COVID-19 concerns.
“We are still doing business as usual, here at the fire department, we have taken more precautions and are wearing more personal protective equipment in some situations. We are following the recommendations of the CDC and OHA and adjusting with their advice. We are asking Malheur County dispatch to get more detailed information from the caller to help us be prepared when we go into a scene.
“If the situation presents itself we have our standard use of gloves, and then have eye protection, and mask, and gowns to wear for protection. We also are providing some patients with surgical mask to put on to stop any type of coughing droplets. At some of the locations we are having only one staff member approach the patient until we can evaluate the situation to see if we might be dealing with any type of virus. We are trying to limit the exposure to our staff. In some instances we are leaving patients at their place of residence and for sure making sure they have contacted their own medical doctor. We don’t need to overload the hospital or spread germs to such a vulnerable crowd and location,” stated Leighton.
