WASHINGTON — As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread, the U.S. Census Bureau has issued several announcements making changes to the 2020 U.S. Census.
On March 11, the Bureau announced it had established the Census Bureau COVID-19 Internal Task Force to monitor the situation and update its Pandemic Addendum to the Census Bureau Continuity of Operations (COOP) Plan.
“Our preparation and contingency planning centers on two key principles: The health and safety of our staff and the public is of the utmost consideration and importance,” according to a news release. “We must fulfill our constitutional obligation to deliver the 2020 Census counts to the President of the United States on schedule, and we must adhere to our core task of counting everyone once, only once, and in the right place.”
On March 15, the Bureau issued another release, detailing how to account for college students and updating key dates.
Following are examples of things to know:
• Even if college students are home with family on Census Day, Apr. 1, they should be counted according to where they would normally reside on that day. Per the Bureau’s residence criteria, they should be counted as if they are at school, even if they’re temporarily away from school. Schools are being asked to remind their students to respond.
• The Mobile Questionnaire Assistance Program, previously slated for March 30, is now pushed back to April 13.
• On March 18, Misty Slater, Census Bureau Media Specialist for Nevada, Oregon and Idaho, announced that Census field operations would be suspended until April 1. She also said the Early Nonresponse Followup operation is delayed from starting until late May.
The planned completion date for data collection for the 2020 Census remains July 31, but the March 15 release said that is subject to change.
“During this pause in field operations, the Census Bureau will continue to evaluate all 2020 Census operations. Should any additional adjustments need to be made, the Census Bureau will communicate these changes broadly and promptly,” said Slater. “As we continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, we will adjust census taker and survey operations as necessary in order to follow the guidance of federal, state and local health authorities.”
Slater reminds the public that there are multiple ways to respond to the Census, whether online, by phone or in the mail.
“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker.”
