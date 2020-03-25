PAYETTE - Those with business to be dealt with at the Payette County Courthouse will have to wait until at least next month; A resolution was issued by the Payette County Board of County Commissioners on March 23 to close the Courthouse to the public in light of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
In a press release, Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech said the closure would be made out of abundance of caution.
“The Commissioners are concerned with the health and well being of the public and our staff,” said Creech in the release. “The Board of County Commissioners will re-evaluate the closure of the courthouse and may modify, extend, or terminate the closure of the Payette County Courthouse.”
Creech encourages the public to call and make appointments for urgent business matters, saying many transactions can be made via telephone, email, fax or the internet. Envelopes and a dropbox are available at the northwest entrance to the courthouse to drop off paperwork to any office.
Following is a list of affected services, according to the release:
- The Payette County Clerk is still processing recordings and other essential services.
- The Payette County Treasurer’s Office can process transactions online, through online banking, US mail, and the drop box located in the northwest entrance. https://client.pointandpay.net/web/PayetteCountyID
- The Payette County Assessor’s Office can process property tax reduction, homeowner’s exemption, copies of maps and building permits can be conducted by phone, fax, and mail.
- Vehicle registrations can be renewed online or the public can call the Department of Motor Vehicles to process any transactions. The Department of Motor Vehicles is unable to complete any titling paperwork at this time. https://itd.idaho.gov/itddmv/
- The Department of Planning and Zoning can complete most things through email (pandz@payettecounty.org) or by phone.
- The Drivers License Department is closed. Drivers licenses can be renewed online at https://itd.idaho.gov/itddmv/
- The Payette County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled in-person inmate visitation. The following services will be available by phone: Sex offender registrations, criminal complaint walk-ins, and work crew sign-ups. All fingerprinting services will be put on hold for the next two weeks. Criminal interviews will be done by appointment only.
The Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide 911, dispatch, patrol and jail service as needed, according to the release.
