VALE — In the midst of dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic crisis, with closed offices and restricted contact with the public, it is budget time for local governments.
When it comes to Malheur County, the General Fund budget proposal for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget does not read much differently for the adopted budget for the current budget which ends in June.
Projected total expenses and revenue for the General Fund for next fiscal year were about $12.227 million compared to the adopted $12.131 million for the current year.
Projected cash on hand, or carryover is forecast to be lower at the end of next year compared to this year, by more than $1 million. However, that will likely change. Tax collections are estimated to be about $5.2 million. The federal payment in lieu of taxes is estimated at between $2 million and $3 million, as those payments vary within that range from year to year.
There are small equipment requests throughout the budget proposal and some personnel changes. An office manager is being requested for the Malheur County Health Department and a senior counselor position is proposed to be filled from existing staff. The IT department is requesting a technician and a school resource officer is requested in the sheriff’s office with funding coming from the Vale School District, if approved. In addition, three additional vehicles are being requested for the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.
Budget deliberations will take place starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. As social distancing guidelines are in place, members of the public are asked to participate by telephone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.