County holds public hearing on April 6 over hiking landfill fees

The sign at Malheur County's Lytle Boulevard landfill is pictured in May of 2018, shortly before public hearings were held regarding fee hikes. A proposal is back on the table to hike fees there, with the first public hearing taking place at the Malheur County Court meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
VALE — The Malheur County Court has two public hearings slated at its meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. One is for a supplemental budget resolution and the other is regarding proposed increases to fees at Lytle Boulevard Landfill.
The meeting is open to the public; according to the agenda it will start with the landfill hearing at 9 a.m.
The court gave the go ahead in March to Environmental Health Director Craig Geddes to get the ball rolling for the public hearing and to reach out to city officials in Vale and Ontario to let them know as it would likely spur them to adjust their respective pricing models.
The impetus for the rate hike was a new law passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2021 at the recommendation of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. That law requires landfills to have an air quality permit and will cots about $8,500 a year, with an added initial application fee of $10,000 in the first year, Geddes previously explained to court members.
Another reason was the recent loss of about $50,000 in revenue from FOX Sanitation, which was serving the Parma area, switching to another county landfill in Idaho.
For the 2021 calendar year, the landfill was about $30,000 short on revenues. Geddes said fees have been kept low so that it pays for itself and isn’t a money maker. However, with the new costs, he proposed an increase on fees of 15% across the board, as well as hiking the minimum charge from $4 up to $10 for the first 720 pounds and $28 per ton after that. Geddes said this puts the county in line with other landfills in the area, but still slightly lower. He further noted that in his 11 years, there had not been any increases.
Malheur County Court Meetings are held in Room 106 of the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W.
