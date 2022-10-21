Council candidates voice opinions at forum

ONTARIO — As ballots are arriving in local mailboxes this week in Oregon, voters in Ontario are poised to decide on the three-way mayoral race and five-way race for three seats on the Ontario City Council.
A public forum was held at Treasure Valley Community College on Wednesday evening, with 70 people attending in person and about 250 watching the online broadcast.
The forum was hosted by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce and Malheur Enterprise, with Les Zaitz, publisher, acting as moderator. Living in the News provided the virtual broadcast. Additionally,
In this article, we’ll provide a recap of the question-and-answer session with the candidates for council seats, who were up first in the forum.
The five candidates, in alphabetical order by last name, are Penny Bakefelt, incumbent Michael Braden, McShane Erlebach and incumbents Ken Hart and Susann Mills.
Zaitz posed five questions to the candidates and gave each time for closing remarks.
How to spend $1M?
The first question was if the city got $1 million with no strings attached, what the candidate would spend it on and why.
Mills said there are several problems faced by the city that could benefit from extra funding. These included homelessness, drugs and additional police and paying down the Public Employee Retirement System debt was “the biggest concern at this point.”
Hart said he would add that to the $250,000 the city already has budgeted for the pool and “ask to open the pool immediately.”
Erlebach, noting money doesn’t stretch very far anymore, said he would put it into sports facilities for children, saying it would entice more people to move into town.
Braden said after having to say “no” to a lot of things on the budget, “I would shove it in the pockets of our police chief.”
He noted that $1 million could get Ontario Police Department up to full staff, as Chief Michael Iwai has requested.
Bakefelt said she is a “huge public safety fan,” and would invest the money toward community engagement programs, the pool and “definitely police,” noting technological updates needed for OPD.
Homelessness
Candidates were also split on addressing the city’s role in homelessness.
Erlebach stated it was a mental health issue and that state funding should be found to put programs in place to deal with that. Saying he’s seen how it has impacted cities along the I-5 corridor, including Salem and Portland, and that it “needs to be a top priority.
Hart said the city, and all local government, need to bring many people to the table to ensure that the many efforts are aligning. Noting there is money at the state and federal level to be sought, he said the city should hold those groups accountable that receive such funding.
Mills said that the council has to take action by June of 2023 on a place for “these people to stay,” adding that there were a lot of state requirements to go by. She further stated that Measure 110 had allocated $3M in state funding for mental health treatment.
Measure 110 decriminalized personal possession of most illicit drugs with an emphasis on treating addiction.
Bakefelt said Ontario is a “small city with big city issues.” She said how many programs are ran by several different agencies that haven’t worked and a community wide, well-coordinated approach is needed for success.
Braden said homelessness is a “community wide concern that affects every phase of everyday living.” He said caring and kindness is the right way to approach the issue. Adding that the topic is discussed often at council meetings, he stated that interim steps are finding “non-trespass locations” for these individuals to stay.
Fixing city services
Candidates got to weigh in on the most common complaint they have heard about and their ideas on how to fix it.
Braden said his concerns were ordinance related, stating that a couple of ordinance officers would help the city focus on lifestyle, appearance and enjoyability.
Bakefelt said the biggest complaint was street sweeping. She said the council needs to look at the city’s Public Works contract and work on smaller things to help change the perception that the city is “a magnet for crime and drugs.”
Erlebach said focusing on ordinances, beautification and trash does no good when people experiencing homelessness are “digging in garbage cans — they’re the ones littering.” The community needs to devise a plan to occupy those people’s time and focus on “finding the root, not just a Band-Aid.”
Mills said the biggest complaint was speeding in residential, hospital and school zones, day and night. She worries about the safety of people, especially at night, she said, noting one solution is more patrol officers.
Hart said the ordinance code is in the stages of being revamped so it wasn’t as “punitive” as the last one. Excessive fines or leins on homes are not how to clean up the city, he said, noting the city lost a lawsuit based on that.
Downtown
Candidates also got to weigh in on the city’s role in sustaining or developing a vibrant downtown corridor.
Mills said she would like to see more activities, entertainment and perhaps some bike racks.
Hart noted that having police helping improve safety in that area was the most important thing the council could do.
Erlebach talked about the need for food truck parks and outdoor theaters.
Braden, noting freewill of business owners on Oregon Street, noted that the city has purchased Nu Look and plans to acquire Moore Park, aiming to improve that area.
Bakefelt noted that in forming a business watch she found many downtown business owners aren’t happy and are threatening to leave. Emphasizing security, safety and trash left behind, she noted that recent patrols by police officers on foot had been generating positive feedback.
Representing everyone
Candidates had the opportunity to discuss ways they would connect with citizens in an effort to represent all voices.
Erlebach mentioned a bigger space to hold council meetings, and community outreach through events or going out to visit with people along with police and fire chiefs.
Hart said getting face-to-face time with others can be done through myriad ways. He has done that through conversations at church, the college board, service clubs and outreach efforts for Ontario Promise.
Mills said she likes to visit with all the city departments so she can be informed when she is in public and citizens ask questions of her about the city.
“I’m already walking the talk,” Bakefelt said.
This has been done through her outreach for Neighborhood Watch, in which she has held meetings, went door to door, listened to people’s points of view and followed up with them on their concerns.
Braden said there are multiple public events offering the chance to interact with citizens, and attending those to gather information from key stakeholders, noting that “leadership is making the best decision,” with such information.
